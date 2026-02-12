Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Former South Korean interior minister jailed for 7 years in martial law case

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:14 IST
A South ‌Korean court ​on Thursday sentenced former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to seven years in prison for ‌his role in ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt to place the country under martial law in December 2024.

The Seoul Central District ‌Court found Lee, 61, guilty of taking part in an ‌insurrection by relaying instructions to police and fire agencies to cut power and water to media outlets. He also committed perjury by denying he had ⁠taken ​these actions during Yoon's ⁠impeachment proceedings, the judge said. "Using physical force against media outlets critical ⁠of the government weakens public opposition to the insurrection, making it easier for ​the plot to proceed," judge Ryu Kyung-jin said.

Special prosecutors last ⁠month sought a 15-year prison sentence, arguing the former interior minister played a ⁠critical role ​in enabling the insurrection - allegations Lee denied. Lee has been in custody since August after a court approved his ⁠arrest.

He is the second member of Yoon's cabinet to be sentenced for ⁠their role ⁠in the martial law declaration, after former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years ‌in jail ‌in January.

