China will make fair ruling on Canadian canola, says commerce ministry
- Country:
- China
China will make a fair and final ruling on Canadian Canola, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that its anti-dumping probe into the oilseed has been extended to March 9.
The extension is due to the "complexity" of the case, He Yadong, a ministry spokesperson, told a regular news conference.
During Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Beijing last month, China and Canada reached an initial deal that would cut tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower levies on Canadian canola. China imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola last year.
