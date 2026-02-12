Left Menu

China will make fair ruling on Canadian canola, says commerce ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:57 IST
  • China

​China will ​make a ‌fair and final ​ruling on Canadian Canola, the Chinese ‌commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that its anti-dumping probe into the oilseed ‌has been extended to March ‌9.

The extension is due to the "complexity" of the case, He Yadong, a ministry ⁠spokesperson, ​told ⁠a regular news conference.

During Canadian Prime ⁠Minister Mark Carney's visit to Beijing last ​month, China and Canada reached ⁠an initial deal that would cut tariffs ⁠on ​Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower levies on ⁠Canadian canola. China imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties ⁠on ⁠Canadian canola last year.

