China softens stance on EV makers negotiating with EU individually

China ​looks forward to ​more of its EV ‌makers reaching ​agreements on minimum prices with the European Union, ‌a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, softening its previous criticism of firms negotiating with the ‌bloc individually. China is willing to maintain ‌communication with the EU, and "both sides support Chinese EV makers to make good use of price undertakings," ⁠ministry ​spokesperson He ⁠Yadong said during a regular press briefing.

The European Commission ⁠this week approved a request by German auto ​giant Volkswagen's Cupra brand to exempt its China-made ⁠Tavascan SUV coupe from import tariffs in exchange for ⁠an ​agreed minimum price and a sales quota. That followed months of intense discussions ⁠that led to the first exemption since the European ⁠Union ⁠introduced tariffs against China-based EV makers in 2024.

