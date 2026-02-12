2 arrested with morphine worth Rs 3.5 crore in Mizoram's Saitual
Two persons were arrested with morphine worth Rs 3.5 crore in Mizorams Saitual district, the Assam Rifles said on Thursday. The two accused, along with the seized morphine and the vehicle, were handed to the Saitual police station for further proceedings, it said.
- Country:
- India
Two persons were arrested with morphine worth Rs 3.5 crore in Mizoram's Saitual district, the Assam Rifles said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle at a check post in Ngopa village located near the state's border with Manipur, it said. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 3.51 kg of morphine, it added. Two persons, identified as Kasim and Mukeem Ali, who were transporting the drugs, were apprehended, the statement said. The two accused, along with the seized morphine and the vehicle, were handed to the Saitual police station for further proceedings, it said.
