Govt Cuts Toll on Partially Open Expressways from Feb 15

In a move aimed at making travel more affordable and encouraging the use of newly built expressways, the Government of India has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, reducing toll charges on National Expressways that are only partially operational.

The amended rules, titled the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, will come into effect from 15 February 2026.

What Changes for Commuters

Currently, user fees on National Expressways are charged at 25% higher than normal National Highways toll rates, reflecting their access-controlled design, higher speeds and seamless travel experience. This higher rate is levied on completed sections even if the entire expressway is not operational end-to-end.

Under the new provision:

If a National Expressway is not open end-to-end,

Toll on the completed stretch will now be charged at the lower National Highway rate, instead of the 25% premium.

This revised rate will apply until the expressway becomes fully operational.

Validity of the Amendment

The revised toll structure will remain in force:

For one year from the date of implementation, or

Until the expressway becomes fully operational,

Whichever is earlier.

Objective: Promote Usage and Decongest Highways

The government said the amendment is intended to:

Encourage motorists to use partially opened expressway stretches

Reduce congestion on parallel existing National Highways

Enable faster movement of logistics and passengers

Lower pollution caused by traffic bottlenecks on older highways

By incentivising early adoption of new expressway sections, the measure is expected to optimise traffic distribution and improve overall road network efficiency.

Boost to Seamless and Economical Travel

The amendment forms part of the government’s broader strategy to improve commuter convenience and promote efficient use of high-quality road infrastructure.

Officials said the step reinforces the commitment to making journeys more seamless, faster and economical for users of India’s expanding network of National Highways and Expressways.