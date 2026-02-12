4 held for 'molesting' woman in Kolkata

Four people have been arrested for allegedly molesting a young woman at Patuli in the metropolis, police said on Thursday. The incident took place around midnight near a shop at Patuli More, where the woman and her companion were standing, they said. The accused – all residents of Kolkata – allegedly made obscene gestures and ''molested'' the woman, a senior police officer said. ''She raised an alarm, and a patrolling police van immediately reached the spot,'' he said, adding that the accused fled the scene, but were chased and apprehended by the police. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, the officer said.

