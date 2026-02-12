Punjab CM Mann directs police to intensify anti-drug, anti-gangster drives

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday directed the senior police officials to strictly enforce law and order across the state, reiterating that the government's campaigns against drugs and organised crime remain its top priority. Chairing a high-level review meeting with Police Commissioners, Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals and Senior Superintendents of Police, Mann said the initiatives 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' and 'Gangsteraan Te Vaar' must be pursued vigorously to eliminate drugs and gangster networks from their roots. The chief minister stressed the need for better coordination, accountability and visible results on the ground, asserting that the AAP government is firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of the common people. While emphasising strict enforcement, Mann said long-term prevention also depends on expanding employment opportunities, strengthening the education system and institutionalising career counselling to prevent youth from falling into drugs and crime. He said the Punjab Police has a strong legacy of dealing with such challenges and called upon officers to uphold this tradition by playing a proactive role in combating drugs and organised crime. Mann said the two flagship campaigns have shown encouraging results with public support, but sustained efforts are needed to eradicate these social evils completely. He said he would personally monitor the progress of the drives on a daily basis and warned that any laxity would invite accountability, while good performance would be rewarded. Assuring full government support, the chief minister said there was no shortage of funds to equip the police with modern technology and that staff strength, vehicle fleet and infrastructure were being upgraded to meet operational requirements. On the law and order situation, Mann said Punjab was better placed compared to many other states due to the government's concerted efforts. He also said the police were no longer being misused for registering false cases and that there was zero patronage to criminals. The chief minister directed civil and police authorities to launch a statewide drive to prevent misuse of arms licences, stating that licences should be immediately cancelled if used in criminal activities. Highlighting the need to keep youth engaged, Mann said the government was focusing on job creation to keep young people away from social evils. He also stressed checking school dropout rates, especially in drug-sensitive areas, and called for large-scale career counselling programmes in such regions. Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, DGP Gaurav Yadav and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

