Minister Hlabisa Calls for Joint Cooperation to Stabilise Gauteng Water Supply

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has emphasised the urgent need for all spheres of government to work collaboratively in addressing Gauteng’s ongoing water supply challenges, particularly in rapidly growing urban areas such as Johannesburg and Midrand.

Speaking during an oversight visit in Johannesburg on Thursday, the Minister said coordinated governance and joint interventions are essential to resolving water system pressures affecting communities across the province.

“When we work together, we'll be able to address the challenges our communities are facing,” Hlabisa said.

Oversight Visit Focused on Water System Challenges

The oversight visit was conducted to assess the status of the water supply system and to evaluate the effectiveness of current interventions aimed at stabilising supply in key areas experiencing shortages and infrastructure strain.

Hlabisa noted that government leaders are engaging directly with communities to explain the causes of the challenges and to ensure residents remain informed as solutions are implemented.

“We are on the ground, engaging with our communities and explaining the challenges we are facing. Seeing these challenges being addressed is truly satisfying from a government perspective,” he said.

He reaffirmed national government’s commitment to supporting provincial and municipal authorities as they work to overcome the crisis.

“At national level, we are here to support you as you work to overcome them,” Hlabisa added.

Progress Demonstrates Value of Joint Action

The Minister said that improvements already achieved show that coordinated efforts can accelerate solutions.

“If you look at the progress that has been made up to this far, it tells us that when we join hands, we can get around this situation much quicker. We are committed to addressing the challenges,” he said.

High-Level Delegation Highlights National Priority

The oversight engagement was attended by senior leaders from national, provincial and local government, reflecting the seriousness of the water situation in Gauteng.

Hlabisa was joined by:

Minister of Water and Sanitation Penny Majodina

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo

Deputy Minister of COGTA Dr Dickson Namane Masemola

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development and COGTA Jacob Mamabolo

Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero

Population Growth Driving Increased Water Demand

Minister Majodina highlighted the role of rapid population expansion and urban development in driving increased water demand, especially in Midrand, one of the fastest-growing areas in Gauteng.

“Let us appreciate the fact that the population is growing very rapidly. The Johannesburg area, Midrand in particular, is developing at a fast pace, and with such development comes increased demand for water,” Majodina said.

She noted that the municipality is responding through investments in storage infrastructure, including the construction of additional reservoirs.

“The mayor is addressing it by building more reservoirs, because what we need is improved storage capacity. We are making progress,” she said.

Gauteng Establishes Water IGR Operations Centre

To strengthen coordination and improve response capacity, the Gauteng Provincial Government has established an Intergovernmental Relations (IGR) Water Operations Centre.

The centre is designed to facilitate province-wide collaboration and system stabilisation through real-time monitoring and unified decision-making.

The Water IGR Operations Centre brings together:

National government departments

Rand Water

Metropolitan and local municipalities

Key provincial entities

Its purpose is to:

Strengthen coordination across institutions

Enable real-time monitoring of water systems

Improve joint operational decisions

Provide a single source of verified information on water supply status

The Operations Centre was activated on Monday at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Midrand.

Immediate Interventions Being Fast-Tracked

Through the Water IGR framework, several urgent interventions are being accelerated to reduce system losses and improve reliability.

These include:

Leak detection and repair programmes

Reservoir refurbishment and upgrades

Operational support to struggling municipalities

Strengthening early-warning systems

Improving public communication mechanisms

Unlocking Long-Term Water Infrastructure Investment

In parallel, government is supporting municipalities in developing credible funding proposals aimed at unlocking medium- and long-term investment in critical water infrastructure.

These measures are intended to ensure that Gauteng’s water systems can meet growing demand while improving resilience against future shortages.

Toward Sustainable Water Security in Gauteng

The oversight visit and the activation of the Water IGR Operations Centre mark a significant escalation in government’s coordinated response to Gauteng’s water challenges.

With population growth, infrastructure constraints and rising demand placing increasing pressure on supply systems, the success of these interventions will depend on sustained cooperation between national, provincial and municipal authorities.

Minister Hlabisa’s call for unity across all spheres of government reflects the broader commitment to stabilising water supply, strengthening service delivery, and restoring confidence in Gauteng’s essential infrastructure systems.