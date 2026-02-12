Left Menu

Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

A group of boys allegedly stabbed a Class-10 student to death at a village in Haryanas Kaithal district, police said on Thursday. The incident was reported from Ramthali village, where a group of boys allegedly attacked and killed Navraj Singh 17 on Wednesday, police said. Many students from the rival group were present when Navraj reached the canal, police said.

PTI | Kaithal | Updated: 12-02-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 21:42 IST
A group of boys allegedly stabbed a Class-10 student to death at a village in Haryana's Kaithal district, police said on Thursday. The incident was reported from Ramthali village, where a group of boys allegedly attacked and killed Navraj Singh (17) on Wednesday, police said. According to police, two groups of students got into an argument on Wednesday. On the pretext of settling the dispute, Navraj and some other students were called to a canal, where he was attacked with sticks and knives. Many students from the rival group were present when Navraj reached the canal, police said. The attackers fled after an alarm was raised, while Navraj died during treatment at a hospital. Based on a complaint lodged by Navraj's father Mangal Singh, a resident of Kharkaan village, police have registered a case against five named and 12 unknown accused.

