Germany to deliver 5 more interceptor missiles to Ukraine, defence minister says

​Germany will ‌deliver five additional ​PAC-3 missile interceptors to ‌Ukraine if other countries donate a total of 30, ‌German Defence Minister ‌Boris Pistorius said on Thursday. PAC-3, or Patriot Advanced ⁠Capability-3, ​is ⁠among the main weapons the West ⁠has supplied to ​Ukraine as it fights ⁠Russia's invasion.

"We all know it ⁠is ​about saving lives," Pistorius said. "It's ⁠a matter of days ⁠and ⁠not a matter of weeks or ‌months."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)