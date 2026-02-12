Left Menu

Germany to deliver 5 more interceptor missiles to Ukraine, defence minister says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:12 IST
​Germany will ‌deliver five additional ​PAC-3 missile interceptors to ‌Ukraine if other countries donate a total of 30, ‌German Defence Minister ‌Boris Pistorius said on Thursday. PAC-3, or Patriot Advanced ⁠Capability-3, ​is ⁠among the main weapons the West ⁠has supplied to ​Ukraine as it fights ⁠Russia's invasion.

"We all know it ⁠is ​about saving lives," Pistorius said. "It's ⁠a matter of days ⁠and ⁠not a matter of weeks or ‌months."

