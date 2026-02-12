Germany to deliver 5 more interceptor missiles to Ukraine, defence minister says
Germany will deliver five additional PAC-3 missile interceptors to Ukraine if other countries donate a total of 30, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday. PAC-3, or Patriot Advanced Capability-3, is among the main weapons the West has supplied to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.
"We all know it is about saving lives," Pistorius said. "It's a matter of days and not a matter of weeks or months."
