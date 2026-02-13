UN Warns Israeli West Bank Land Measures Threaten Palestinian Statehood

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has condemned recent decisions by Israel’s security cabinet to expand land expropriation and extend Israeli civilian authority in the occupied West Bank, warning they amount to unlawful annexation and a serious breach of Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

Türk said the measures are the latest in a series of steps that risk making a viable Palestinian state impossible.

“This is yet another step by the Israeli authorities towards rendering a viable Palestinian state impossible, in violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” he said.

Cabinet Decisions Could Accelerate Dispossession

On 8 February, Israel’s security cabinet approved a package of measures that would expand Israeli civilian powers into Areas A and B of the West Bank — zones where, under the Oslo Accords, key responsibilities fall under the Palestinian Authority.

According to Türk, the decisions would alter the legal framework to allow Israeli authorities and private individuals to acquire land in these areas, in violation of the law of occupation.

“If these decisions are implemented, they will undoubtedly accelerate the dispossession of Palestinians and their forcible transfer, and lead to the creation of more illegal Israeli settlements,” he warned.

The High Commissioner said the measures would further deprive Palestinians of natural resources and restrict the enjoyment of fundamental rights.

“Consolidating Unlawful Annexation”

Türk said the decisions would deepen Israel’s control over the West Bank and further integrate occupied territory into Israel.

“This will further cement Israel's control and integration of the occupied West Bank into Israel, consolidating unlawful annexation,” he said.

The UN has repeatedly affirmed that settlements in occupied territory are illegal under international law and undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

Cultural and Religious Sites Also Affected

Türk expressed particular concern that the measures would strip the Palestinian Authority of planning and building powers in parts of Hebron, including areas around the Ibrahimi Mosque/Cave of the Patriarchs.

The decisions also establish Israeli administrative control over Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem, steps Türk said are designed to accelerate settlement expansion.

“This not only violates the land rights of Palestinians, but also their cultural rights in respect of sites of particular significance,” he said.

Rising Violence and Forced Transfers

The High Commissioner placed the decisions within a broader context of escalating violations in the occupied West Bank, including:

Increased attacks by Israeli settlers and security forces

Forcible transfers and evictions

Home demolitions

Land seizures and settlement growth

Severe movement restrictions

UN Human Rights has documented a pattern of measures that Türk said appear aimed at permanently altering the demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territory.

“We are witnessing rapid steps to change permanently the demography of the occupied Palestinian territory, stripping its people of their lands and forcing them to leave,” he said.

Call for Reversal and End to Occupation

Türk said the actions violate Israel’s obligations as an occupying power to preserve the existing legal and social order.

“These decisions must be overturned,” he said.

“The settlements must be evacuated. The occupation must end. Now.”