UN Experts Warn US Immigration Shootings May Amount to Extrajudicial Killings

United Nations human rights experts have raised alarm over the use of lethal force by U.S. immigration enforcement personnel in Minneapolis, warning that two recent shootings of U.S. citizens may constitute arbitrary deprivation of life and could amount to extrajudicial killings under international law.

The experts said the deaths occurred during a large-scale immigration enforcement operation linked to “Operation Metro Surge,” involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Two Fatal Shootings Under Scrutiny

According to the UN experts, two U.S. citizens were shot at point-blank range and killed on 7 January and 24 January in Minneapolis by federal immigration enforcement personnel.

“Any loss of life in the context of law enforcement operations must be treated as a potentially unlawful death,” the experts said, stressing that such incidents raise urgent questions about compliance with international human rights standards governing the use of force.

They called for prompt, effective and independent investigations.

“A failure to carry out a proper investigation may in itself constitute a violation of the right to life,” they warned.

Call for Investigations Under Minnesota Protocol

The experts urged U.S. authorities to ensure investigations conform with the Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of Potentially Unlawful Death, widely regarded as the international gold standard for examining potentially unlawful killings.

They also stressed the need for cooperation across relevant law enforcement agencies to guarantee independence and impartiality.

Concern Over Officials’ Public Statements

The experts expressed deep concern over remarks by senior officials who reportedly characterised victims as “domestic terrorists” and asserted lethal force was necessary before any investigation had concluded.

“Such statements risk prejudging key factual and legal questions, undermining public confidence, and influencing investigative outcomes,” they said.

Authorities, they warned, must avoid commentary that could compromise the integrity of independent investigations.

Allegations of Broader Human Rights Violations

Beyond the fatal shootings, the experts highlighted reports of a wider pattern of abuses connected to Operation Metro Surge.

“In addition to the two fatal shootings, reported violations have included excessive use of force… lack of due process and arbitrary deprivation of liberty,” they said.

Since December, thousands of armed ICE and CBP agents have reportedly been deployed across Minneapolis, Saint Paul and the wider Twin Cities area.

The experts cited allegations of:

Militarised raids conducted without judicial warrants

Aggressive stops near schools and hospitals

Racial profiling

Use of force against peaceful protesters and bystanders

Obstruction of journalists, observers and human rights defenders

International Law Obligations

The experts reminded the United States of its binding obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which protects the right to life and prohibits arbitrary deprivation under all circumstances.

“This obligation applies in all policing contexts, including immigration enforcement,” they said.

They also cited the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms, which require that:

Force be used only when strictly necessary

Firearms be used only as a last resort

Lethal force be permissible only when unavoidable to protect life

During protests and assemblies, the experts stressed law enforcement must prioritise de-escalation, dialogue and non-violent means.

They noted the announcement that officers will be equipped with body cameras, which may assist accountability and have a preventive effect.

Accountability and Remedies Urged

The UN experts called on U.S. authorities to ensure accountability for any unlawful killings and human rights violations.

“Victims and their families must have access to effective remedy, including reparations and guarantees of non-repetition,” they said, adding that families must be protected from reprisals.

They warned that without immediate de-escalation and respect for fundamental freedoms, tensions could escalate into broader violence.

“We stand ready to engage constructively with U.S. authorities to support compliance with international human rights obligations,” the experts said.