UP: 2 swept away in Mainpuri canal; search on

Two people were swept away in the strong current of the Takhrau canal here after an unidentified man allegedly jumped into the water in a suspected suicide attempt and a fisherman tried to rescue him, police said on Friday.

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:31 IST
Two people were swept away in the strong current of the Takhrau canal here after an unidentified man allegedly jumped into the water in a suspected suicide attempt and a fisherman tried to rescue him, police said on Friday. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Mithas told PTI that the incident occurred on Thursday evening near the Takhrau canal bridge. According to police, an unidentified man removed his clothes before jumping into the canal and was swept away by the strong current. A fisherman, Raju Kashyap, 38, a resident of Sad village in the Kurra area, jumped into the canal in an attempt to rescue him but was also carried away, Mithas said. Villagers and passersby alerted police, following which Kurra police station in-charge Vikrant Kumar rushed to the spot with a team and launched a search operation. Mithas, along with Circle Officer Ajay Singh Chauhan, Tehsildar Santosh Rajoria and Karhal Inspector Maharaj Singh Bhati, reached the site and supervised the search operation through the night, but the bodies could not be traced. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called in, and the search operation is ongoing, the officer said. Following the incident, some villagers staged a protest and blocked the road while raising slogans. The situation was later brought under control after police pacified them, Mithas said.

