UN Experts Condemn US Order Imposing Fuel Tariffs on Cuba

United Nations human rights experts have sharply criticised a new executive order issued by the President of the United States declaring a national emergency and authorising trade tariffs on oil imports from third countries to Cuba, warning the move risks breaching international law and deepening humanitarian hardship on the island.

The order, issued on 29 January 2026, enables the United States to impose punitive trade tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba — a step the experts describe as a “fuel blockade” with extraterritorial reach.

“Serious Violation of International Law”

“The U.S. executive order imposing a fuel blockade on Cuba is a serious violation of international law and a grave threat to a democratic and equitable international order,” the experts said in a statement.

They characterised the move as “an extreme form of unilateral economic coercion” designed to pressure Cuba while compelling third countries to alter lawful trade relations under threat of trade penalties.

According to the experts, such measures lack legitimacy in the absence of authorisation from the United Nations Security Council.

“In the absence of authorisation from the UN Security Council, the executive order has no basis in collective security and constitutes a unilateral act incompatible with international law,” they said.

Sovereignty and Non-Intervention at Stake

The experts argued that branding Cuba an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security and alleging support for “transnational terrorist groups” lacks credibility and appears aimed at justifying extraordinary coercive powers.

They stressed that international law does not permit one State to penalise other sovereign nations for engaging in lawful trade with a third country.

“There is no right under international law to impose economic penalties on third States for engaging in lawful trade with another sovereign country,” they said.

The statement warns the order violates fundamental principles enshrined in Article 2(1) of the UN Charter, including:

Sovereign equality

Non-intervention

Self-determination

The experts also argued the order circumvents multilateral frameworks governing trade and security, including the World Trade Organization.

“A democratic international order cannot be reconciled with practices whereby one State claims the authority to dictate the internal policies and economic relations of others through threats and coercion,” they said.

Humanitarian Consequences Raised

Beyond legal concerns, the experts expressed alarm about the likely humanitarian impact of restricting Cuba’s fuel supplies.

Cuba is already facing severe energy shortages, with rolling blackouts reportedly lasting up to 20 hours in some areas — affecting food refrigeration, medical storage and essential public services.

Fuel underpins:

Electricity generation

Water and sanitation systems

Hospital operations

Public transport

Agricultural production and food distribution

“Interfering with fuel imports could lead to a severe humanitarian crisis with knock-on effects for essential services,” the experts warned.

They noted that measures leading to shortages of essential goods may amount to collective punishment of civilians, raising serious concerns under international human rights law.

Call for Immediate Reversal

The UN experts called on the United States to rescind the executive order immediately and cease the use of extraterritorial economic measures, bringing its policies into alignment with international law.

They also criticised the ongoing US designation of Cuba as a “State Sponsor of Terrorism”, saying the new order compounds its effects.

In addition, they urged other States not to recognise or enforce unilateral coercive measures that undermine international law, and to pursue diplomatic and multilateral efforts to uphold international cooperation and peaceful dispute resolution.

“The normalisation of unilateral economic coercion erodes the international legal order, weakens multilateral institutions, and inflicts unacceptable suffering on civilian populations,” the experts said.

“Collective action by States is essential to defending a democratic and equitable international order.”