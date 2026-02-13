UN Experts Urge Bangladesh to Ensure Free, Fair and Rights-Based Election

As Bangladesh heads to the polls on 12 February, United Nations human rights experts have called on the interim Government to deliver a genuinely free, fair, safe and inclusive election, warning that rising violence, disinformation and attacks on civil society threaten the integrity of the vote.

The experts stressed that elections cannot be credible without strong protections for freedom of expression, media independence and equal political participation.

“There can be no free and fair election or meaningful political discourse without an equal right to freedom of opinion and expression, access to information and media freedom,” they said.

Growing Intolerance and Attacks on Journalists and Activists

The experts said they are deeply concerned about an increasingly hostile environment in recent months, including threats and attacks against:

Journalists and media workers

Human rights defenders

Civil society actors

Women’s groups

Minority communities

Political activists

They also cited reports of violence and killings carried out with impunity.

“We have followed with great concern the growing intolerance, threats and attacks… as well as violence and killing of political activists with impunity,” the experts said.

Security Deployment Must Respect Human Rights

While the interim Government has announced the large-scale deployment of law enforcement and military personnel to protect voters and polling processes, the experts urged authorities to ensure that security forces operate under strict international human rights standards.

They emphasised the need for:

Civilian and judicial oversight

Transparent accountability mechanisms

Respect for the right of all citizens to participate freely

“All security forces must act in line with international human rights standards,” the experts said.

Alarm Over Disinformation and Electoral Oversight Failures

The UN experts expressed particular concern about the Electoral Commission’s failure to address serious breaches of the electoral code by political parties.

They also warned of a “tsunami of disinformation” spreading across social media platforms, reportedly targeting more than 50 million users, including many young and first-time voters.

The experts urged the Government to engage urgently with social media companies to counter false and misleading election-related content, while safeguarding internet access.

Authorities, they said, must avoid disrupting connectivity and ensure the public can access reliable, factual information.

Call for Media Protection Protocols

Despite escalating threats to journalists and civil society, the experts noted that no election-specific protocol has been announced to protect the media and observers.

“It is still not too late for the Government to take the necessary protection and prevention measures to safeguard journalists,” they said.

They called for stronger protections for:

Reporters and editors

Civil society election monitors

Women activists

Minority communities

End Arbitrary Arrests and Repressive Detention

The experts urged the interim Government to halt arrests under restrictive legislation such as the Anti-Terrorism Act and to desist from arbitrary detention, intimidation or retaliatory actions.

They warned that such measures undermine democratic participation and silence dissent.

Political Parties Urged to Reject Hate and Manipulation

The experts also called on political parties and candidates to refrain from spreading disinformation or inciting hostility, discrimination or violence — particularly against women and minorities.

They condemned smear campaigns targeting human rights defenders and efforts to delegitimise the electoral process.

A Defining Moment for Bangladesh’s Democracy

The experts stressed that the election carries historic significance, following a mass uprising that ousted an authoritarian regime.

“This election… is not only about who will govern Bangladesh next but also about creating a society based on human rights and the rule of law,” they said.

They urged the incoming executive to promote:

Media freedom and pluralism

Gender equality

Tolerance of dissent

Rights to expression, assembly and association

A safe environment for human rights defenders

The experts confirmed they remain in contact with the Government of Bangladesh on these concerns.