Priest held in POCSO case in Kerala

A temple priest was taken into custody for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl under the pretext of performing rituals in Kodungalloor here, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as 48-year-old Shaji, a resident of Edavilangu near Kodungalloor. Officials stated that while purportedly performing such rituals for the 14-year-old victim last year, the accused sexually abused her.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:00 IST
A temple priest was taken into custody for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl under the pretext of performing rituals in Kodungalloor here, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as 48-year-old Shaji, a resident of Edavilangu near Kodungalloor. According to police, Shaji performed rituals intended to resolve various personal issues for the faithful at a temple in Edavilangu. Officials stated that while purportedly performing such rituals for the 14-year-old victim last year, the accused sexually abused her. The incident came to light recently when the victim revealed the abuse to a relative after refusing to attend another ceremony conducted by Shaji. Based on a complaint filed by the girl's parents, Kodungalloor police registered a case on Thursday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigators confirmed that Shaji was picked up from his residence and is currently being interrogated. His arrest is expected to be formally recorded soon, after which he will be produced before the court as part of the remand procedure.

