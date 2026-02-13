Bombay HC seeks details from police of any security audit done of court premises, judges' residences

The Bombay High Court has directed Maharashtra police to submit details of any security audit conducted of high court buildings and residential premises of judges across the state and all trial courts. A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad passed the order earlier this week in a plea taken up suo motu (on its own) in line with the Supreme Court's ongoing concern over the safety of judicial officers and the legal fraternity. The apex court had in 2021 taken up suo motu proceedings on the issue after the death of an additional sessions judge in Dhanbad. On February 10, Maharashtra's advocate general Milind Sathe informed the HC that he would apprise the court about the steps taken by the police department for ensuring security of the court premises and safety of judges. The court accepted and posted the matter for further hearing on February 17 but sought details of any security audit conducted. ''We require the Director General of Police to furnish a copy of the security audit conducted, if any, of the High Court and the buildings where the Judges of the Bombay High Court are residing including the benches at Goa, Aurangabad, Nagpur and circuit bench at Kolhapur and the trial courts in all the districts,'' HC said. The apex court had taken cognisance of threats faced by judicial officers nationwide after the killing of a Dhanbad judge, observing that the State has a duty to create a secure environment so that judges and lawyers can function fearlessly. The SC had noted that similar incidents were being reported across the country and indicated that wider consultations with States and Union Territories were necessary.

