Raksha Khadse Backs Deep-Tech Push at Sonipat Startup Summit 4.0

Smt. Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, attended the Sonipat Startup Summit 4.0 at the IIT Delhi Technopark, underscoring the Government of India’s commitment to innovation-led growth and youth-driven industrial transformation.

Addressing a diverse gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, students, researchers and industry leaders, Smt. Khadse said India — now the world’s fastest-growing major economy — is entering a defining deep-tech phase powered by research excellence, capital infusion and global scalability.

The Summit, themed “Industry Acceleration Edition,” served as a dynamic platform bringing together startups, MSMEs, corporates, academia and policymakers to fast-track technology-based enterprise development.

Driving Viksit Bharat 2047 Through Innovation

Smt. Khadse highlighted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s flagship initiatives — Startup India, Digital India, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat — are laying the foundation for a self-reliant, innovation-driven economy aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

She emphasized that India’s startup ecosystem has evolved from idea incubation to large-scale impact creation, with emerging sectors such as:

Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Semiconductors and chip manufacturing

Green and renewable energy

Advanced manufacturing

Defence technologies

Agri-technology

“These sectors represent the future of India’s industrial competitiveness and technological sovereignty,” she noted.

Boost to Tier II and Tier III Innovation Hubs

A key focus of the Summit was strengthening startups in Tier II and Tier III cities, particularly across the Haryana NCR industrial corridor.

Smt. Khadse stressed that regional entrepreneurship must be integrated into national and global value chains, ensuring that innovation is not confined to metropolitan clusters alone.

The Summit positioned Sonipat and the wider NCR region as emerging innovation hubs capable of linking manufacturing ecosystems with research institutions and venture capital networks.

Strong Policy and Financial Backing

Highlighting the Government’s enabling framework, Smt. Khadse pointed to the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog, along with Startup India and various public-private acceleration platforms, which offer:

Funding support of up to ₹50 lakh

Incubation and mentoring facilities

Market access and industry linkages

Support for intellectual property protection

She further noted that the Union Budget 2026 has strengthened support for:

Research and development

Deep-tech innovation

Semiconductor manufacturing

Expanded credit guarantees for startups and MSMEs

Green growth and clean energy initiatives

These measures collectively reinforce India’s ambition to become a global innovation powerhouse.

Convergence of Sports Science and Manufacturing

As Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt. Khadse also highlighted the expanding intersection between sports science and technology innovation.

She observed that emerging fields such as:

Sports analytics

Wearable technologies

Biomechanics

Recovery science

AI-driven performance monitoring

are creating new opportunities for sports-focused startups, contributing to both industrial growth and athletic excellence.

Public–Private Collaboration at the Core

The Summit, supported by leading incubation centres, technology transfer institutions and global companies, showcased a robust model of public–private collaboration. Participants received guidance on:

Intellectual property frameworks

Funding pathways

Regulatory compliance

Product–market alignment

Smt. Khadse also appreciated the leadership of Shri Alok Pandey, CEO, AIC IIT Delhi, for his role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship through the platform.

A Platform for Youth-Led Industrial Transformation

The event saw participation from distinguished leaders including Shri Ashok Kumar (Vice-Chancellor, Sports University of Haryana), Dr. Bipin Kumar (IIT Delhi), Shri T.K. Sundaramurthy (Former Mission Director, ISRO), Shri Shobhit Mathur (Rishihood University), Prof. Samuel Raj (SRM University), Prof. Ambika Prasad Shah (IIT Jammu), Shri Rakesh Chhabra (Rai Industry Association), and Shri Nalin Kohli (FITT Governing Council), among others.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to youth empowerment, Smt. Khadse stated that India’s young innovators are not merely building startups but strengthening industrial capacity, enhancing technological independence and accelerating the nation’s journey toward becoming a developed economy.

The Sonipat Startup Summit 4.0 stands as a reflection of India’s rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem — one that aims to scale globally through the creativity, energy and enterprise of its youth.