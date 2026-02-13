Macron's Call to Combat Antisemitism: A Persistent Issue in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron has made a renewed plea for intensified measures to fight antisemitism in France, as recent figures reveal persistent hostility towards the Jewish community. Despite a noticeable dip in recorded incidents over the past year, levels remain alarmingly high, maintaining a concerning trend.

A report issued by France's Interior Ministry highlighted that the country, home to Europe's largest Jewish population, documented 1,320 antisemitic acts in 2025, marking 53% of all anti-religious acts. Although these acts decreased by 16% from the previous year, they have remained at 'historically high' levels for three years.

Antisemitic acts have been rising across Europe, with the UK and Germany witnessing significant increases. Macron has called on the justice system, schools, and officials to unite against this issue, emphasizing that online platforms should also be held accountable for fostering hatred. Macron's comments coincide with the 20th anniversary of Ilan Halimi's death, a tragic turning point in raising awareness of antisemitism in France.