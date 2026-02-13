Iraq Transfers 3,000 IS Detainees Amid Security Concerns

An influx of around 3,000 Islamic State detainees has recently been transferred from Syrian prisons to facilities in Iraq, Iraq's foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, said in a statement on Friday. Efforts to repatriate these detainees are ongoing as the process continues with collaboration underway between Baghdad and other nations.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters at the Munich Security Conference, Hussein called for financial aid to manage this significant influx and expressed concerns over the potential rise in Islamic State activities across the border in Syria. In 2014, IS captured vast regions in both Syria and Iraq before being pushed back by U.S.-led coalition forces.

Ongoing dialogue is happening between Iraq and some Arab and Muslim countries regarding the detainees who are their citizens. However, European countries are hesitant due to legal complications. Hussein also noted a recent increase in IS activities in Syria, stressing the importance of international support to address these security challenges effectively.