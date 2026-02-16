Left Menu

Tragedy in Bhiwadi: Illegal Firecracker Factory Devastates Lives

A devastating fire in an illegal firecracker-manufacturing factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, resulted in seven fatalities and two critical injuries. Authorities have initiated investigations and a region-wide inspection of industrial units to prevent further violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic incident unfolded in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, as a fire engulfed an illegal firecracker-manufacturing factory, claiming the lives of seven individuals and critically injuring two others. The tragedy took place in a facility initially registered as a garment factory but illicitly used for firecracker production.

Officials reported that the fire, which occurred in the Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area, was discovered during a routine police patrol. Quick response efforts led to the rescue of two people, who were subsequently hospitalized in Delhi. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed a thorough investigation and inspection of all industrial units in the area.

Local and national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their condolences for the grieving families. As investigations continue, authorities aim to prevent future tragedies by ensuring strict compliance with industrial safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

