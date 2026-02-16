Left Menu

ICDS 2026 Concludes with Push for Climate-Resilient, Risk-Informed Dam Safety

Speakers emphasised that dam safety governance must evolve beyond routine inspections to embrace risk-based frameworks and technology-enabled monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 18:59 IST
ICDS 2026 Concludes with Push for Climate-Resilient, Risk-Informed Dam Safety
Experts call for urgent rehabilitation, sediment reforms and stronger emergency preparedness under Dam Safety Act. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day International Conference on Dam Safety (ICDS) 2026, which commenced on February 13 with a high-level inaugural and plenary programme, concluded after intensive technical deliberations focused on strengthening India’s dam safety ecosystem amid rising climate risks.

Bringing together senior government leaders, regulators, global experts, industry representatives and academics, ICDS 2026 reinforced India’s evolving dam safety framework under the Dam Safety Act, 2021 and the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP).

Strategic Priorities: Climate Resilience and Institutional Strengthening

Day one of the conference set the policy and governance context, highlighting:

  • Climate resilience in dam operations

  • Coordinated reservoir management

  • Strengthening institutional capacity

  • Enhanced regulatory oversight

Speakers emphasised that dam safety governance must evolve beyond routine inspections to embrace risk-based frameworks and technology-enabled monitoring.

Technical Deep-Dive: Ageing Infrastructure and Emerging Risks

The second day featured intensive technical sessions covering global and national best practices.

Ageing Dams: Scientific Rehabilitation Imperative

With many dams approaching or exceeding their design life, experts stressed the urgency of:

  • Risk-informed rehabilitation

  • Strict quality assurance

  • Sound governance mechanisms

Sediment Management: From Reactive to Preventive

Reservoir sedimentation was identified as a long-term threat to both water security and dam safety. Participants called for:

  • Integrated catchment treatment

  • Remote sensing–based monitoring

  • Policy-backed preventive strategies

Risk-Informed Decision-Making

Sessions underscored the importance of:

  • Simplified risk screening tools

  • Dam-break assessment frameworks

  • Climate-aware prioritisation models

These tools are considered critical for managing India’s large dam portfolio effectively.

Hydrological Safety & Coordinated Reservoir Operations

Experts highlighted the need for:

  • Forecast-informed reservoir operations

  • Basin-level coordination

  • Dynamic rule curves

  • Real-time data sharing

  • Advanced decision-support systems

Such measures are essential to manage floods and droughts amid growing climate variability.

Lessons from Dam Distress and Failures

Case studies reaffirmed that engineering diligence, adherence to standards, enforceable Emergency Action Plans (EAPs), and institutional accountability are fundamental to preventing catastrophic failures.

Advances in Monitoring Technologies

Industrial sessions showcased:

  • Real-time monitoring systems

  • Digital dashboards

  • Advanced sensors and instrumentation

Validated real-time data, experts noted, is transforming dam safety operations and enabling more reliable risk-based decisions.

Conference Recommendations: Focus on Earthen Dams and EAPs

Presenting the recommendations, Shri Subodh Yadav, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Water Resources, emphasised that over 85% of India’s dams are earthen, requiring innovative and cost-effective armouring solutions to prevent overtopping failures.

He called for:

  • Simplified dam-break analysis tools

  • Stronger enforcement of Emergency Action Plans

  • Public awareness and disaster coordination

  • Updated O&M manuals

  • Floodplain zoning

  • Inflow forecasting and early warning systems

He also stressed sustainable sediment management through remote sensing, phased rehabilitation strategies, and revenue-neutral desilting models supported by industry participation.

Minister Reaffirms Dam Safety as Public Trust

In his valedictory address, Shri V. Somanna, Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, described dam safety as a pillar of national development.

Recalling Sir M. Visvesvaraya’s legacy, he stated that engineering excellence guided by vision and integrity remains central to safe infrastructure.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, India has strengthened its dam safety architecture through:

  • Enactment of the Dam Safety Act, 2021

  • Expansion of DRIP

  • Transparent reporting mechanisms

  • Real-time monitoring systems

  • Advanced resilience-enhancing technologies

“A dam is a monument of public trust,” the Minister said, reiterating that safety must remain paramount.

He also stressed prioritising sediment management and climate adaptation strategies.

Global and Institutional Collaboration

The valedictory session was attended by senior officials and international representatives, including:

  • Mr. Paul O’Connor, Chair, Dam Safety NSW, Australia

  • Mr. Thomas Edward Bryant, World Bank

  • Shri Anupam Prasad, Chairman, Central Water Commission

  • Shri Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti

  • Shri Satyam Suwas, IISc Bengaluru

  • Sri Krishnamurthy B. Kulkarni, Government of Karnataka

The conference concluded with a reaffirmation that partnerships forged at ICDS 2026 will guide India toward safer dams and a resilient water future.

A Broader Governance Shift

ICDS 2026 underscored that dam safety now extends beyond engineering to encompass:

  • Governance reform

  • Climate resilience

  • Technological innovation

  • Risk-informed regulation

  • Community preparedness

The exchange of global experiences and technical insights provided clear direction for modernising India’s dam safety ecosystem, ensuring sustainable reservoir management in the face of evolving climate and developmental challenges.

 

TRENDING

1
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
2
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global
3
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operation

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operatio...

 India
4
Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026