ICDS 2026 Concludes with Push for Climate-Resilient, Risk-Informed Dam Safety
Speakers emphasised that dam safety governance must evolve beyond routine inspections to embrace risk-based frameworks and technology-enabled monitoring.
- Country:
- India
The two-day International Conference on Dam Safety (ICDS) 2026, which commenced on February 13 with a high-level inaugural and plenary programme, concluded after intensive technical deliberations focused on strengthening India’s dam safety ecosystem amid rising climate risks.
Bringing together senior government leaders, regulators, global experts, industry representatives and academics, ICDS 2026 reinforced India’s evolving dam safety framework under the Dam Safety Act, 2021 and the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP).
Strategic Priorities: Climate Resilience and Institutional Strengthening
Day one of the conference set the policy and governance context, highlighting:
-
Climate resilience in dam operations
-
Coordinated reservoir management
-
Strengthening institutional capacity
-
Enhanced regulatory oversight
Technical Deep-Dive: Ageing Infrastructure and Emerging Risks
The second day featured intensive technical sessions covering global and national best practices.
Ageing Dams: Scientific Rehabilitation Imperative
With many dams approaching or exceeding their design life, experts stressed the urgency of:
-
Risk-informed rehabilitation
-
Strict quality assurance
-
Sound governance mechanisms
Sediment Management: From Reactive to Preventive
Reservoir sedimentation was identified as a long-term threat to both water security and dam safety. Participants called for:
-
Integrated catchment treatment
-
Remote sensing–based monitoring
-
Policy-backed preventive strategies
Risk-Informed Decision-Making
Sessions underscored the importance of:
-
Simplified risk screening tools
-
Dam-break assessment frameworks
-
Climate-aware prioritisation models
These tools are considered critical for managing India’s large dam portfolio effectively.
Hydrological Safety & Coordinated Reservoir Operations
Experts highlighted the need for:
-
Forecast-informed reservoir operations
-
Basin-level coordination
-
Dynamic rule curves
-
Real-time data sharing
-
Advanced decision-support systems
Such measures are essential to manage floods and droughts amid growing climate variability.
Lessons from Dam Distress and Failures
Case studies reaffirmed that engineering diligence, adherence to standards, enforceable Emergency Action Plans (EAPs), and institutional accountability are fundamental to preventing catastrophic failures.
Advances in Monitoring Technologies
Industrial sessions showcased:
-
Real-time monitoring systems
-
Digital dashboards
-
Advanced sensors and instrumentation
Validated real-time data, experts noted, is transforming dam safety operations and enabling more reliable risk-based decisions.
Conference Recommendations: Focus on Earthen Dams and EAPs
Presenting the recommendations, Shri Subodh Yadav, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Water Resources, emphasised that over 85% of India’s dams are earthen, requiring innovative and cost-effective armouring solutions to prevent overtopping failures.
He called for:
-
Simplified dam-break analysis tools
-
Stronger enforcement of Emergency Action Plans
-
Public awareness and disaster coordination
-
Updated O&M manuals
-
Floodplain zoning
-
Inflow forecasting and early warning systems
He also stressed sustainable sediment management through remote sensing, phased rehabilitation strategies, and revenue-neutral desilting models supported by industry participation.
Minister Reaffirms Dam Safety as Public Trust
In his valedictory address, Shri V. Somanna, Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, described dam safety as a pillar of national development.
Recalling Sir M. Visvesvaraya’s legacy, he stated that engineering excellence guided by vision and integrity remains central to safe infrastructure.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, India has strengthened its dam safety architecture through:
-
Enactment of the Dam Safety Act, 2021
-
Expansion of DRIP
-
Transparent reporting mechanisms
-
Real-time monitoring systems
-
Advanced resilience-enhancing technologies
“A dam is a monument of public trust,” the Minister said, reiterating that safety must remain paramount.
He also stressed prioritising sediment management and climate adaptation strategies.
Global and Institutional Collaboration
The valedictory session was attended by senior officials and international representatives, including:
-
Mr. Paul O’Connor, Chair, Dam Safety NSW, Australia
-
Mr. Thomas Edward Bryant, World Bank
-
Shri Anupam Prasad, Chairman, Central Water Commission
-
Shri Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti
-
Shri Satyam Suwas, IISc Bengaluru
-
Sri Krishnamurthy B. Kulkarni, Government of Karnataka
The conference concluded with a reaffirmation that partnerships forged at ICDS 2026 will guide India toward safer dams and a resilient water future.
A Broader Governance Shift
ICDS 2026 underscored that dam safety now extends beyond engineering to encompass:
-
Governance reform
-
Climate resilience
-
Technological innovation
-
Risk-informed regulation
-
Community preparedness
The exchange of global experiences and technical insights provided clear direction for modernising India’s dam safety ecosystem, ensuring sustainable reservoir management in the face of evolving climate and developmental challenges.