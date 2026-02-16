ICDS 2026 Concludes with Push for Climate-Resilient, Risk-Informed Dam Safety

The two-day International Conference on Dam Safety (ICDS) 2026, which commenced on February 13 with a high-level inaugural and plenary programme, concluded after intensive technical deliberations focused on strengthening India’s dam safety ecosystem amid rising climate risks.

Bringing together senior government leaders, regulators, global experts, industry representatives and academics, ICDS 2026 reinforced India’s evolving dam safety framework under the Dam Safety Act, 2021 and the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP).

Strategic Priorities: Climate Resilience and Institutional Strengthening

Day one of the conference set the policy and governance context, highlighting:

Climate resilience in dam operations

Coordinated reservoir management

Strengthening institutional capacity

Enhanced regulatory oversight

Speakers emphasised that dam safety governance must evolve beyond routine inspections to embrace risk-based frameworks and technology-enabled monitoring.

Technical Deep-Dive: Ageing Infrastructure and Emerging Risks

The second day featured intensive technical sessions covering global and national best practices.

Ageing Dams: Scientific Rehabilitation Imperative

With many dams approaching or exceeding their design life, experts stressed the urgency of:

Risk-informed rehabilitation

Strict quality assurance

Sound governance mechanisms

Sediment Management: From Reactive to Preventive

Reservoir sedimentation was identified as a long-term threat to both water security and dam safety. Participants called for:

Integrated catchment treatment

Remote sensing–based monitoring

Policy-backed preventive strategies

Risk-Informed Decision-Making

Sessions underscored the importance of:

Simplified risk screening tools

Dam-break assessment frameworks

Climate-aware prioritisation models

These tools are considered critical for managing India’s large dam portfolio effectively.

Hydrological Safety & Coordinated Reservoir Operations

Experts highlighted the need for:

Forecast-informed reservoir operations

Basin-level coordination

Dynamic rule curves

Real-time data sharing

Advanced decision-support systems

Such measures are essential to manage floods and droughts amid growing climate variability.

Lessons from Dam Distress and Failures

Case studies reaffirmed that engineering diligence, adherence to standards, enforceable Emergency Action Plans (EAPs), and institutional accountability are fundamental to preventing catastrophic failures.

Advances in Monitoring Technologies

Industrial sessions showcased:

Real-time monitoring systems

Digital dashboards

Advanced sensors and instrumentation

Validated real-time data, experts noted, is transforming dam safety operations and enabling more reliable risk-based decisions.

Conference Recommendations: Focus on Earthen Dams and EAPs

Presenting the recommendations, Shri Subodh Yadav, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Water Resources, emphasised that over 85% of India’s dams are earthen, requiring innovative and cost-effective armouring solutions to prevent overtopping failures.

He called for:

Simplified dam-break analysis tools

Stronger enforcement of Emergency Action Plans

Public awareness and disaster coordination

Updated O&M manuals

Floodplain zoning

Inflow forecasting and early warning systems

He also stressed sustainable sediment management through remote sensing, phased rehabilitation strategies, and revenue-neutral desilting models supported by industry participation.

Minister Reaffirms Dam Safety as Public Trust

In his valedictory address, Shri V. Somanna, Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, described dam safety as a pillar of national development.

Recalling Sir M. Visvesvaraya’s legacy, he stated that engineering excellence guided by vision and integrity remains central to safe infrastructure.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, India has strengthened its dam safety architecture through:

Enactment of the Dam Safety Act, 2021

Expansion of DRIP

Transparent reporting mechanisms

Real-time monitoring systems

Advanced resilience-enhancing technologies

“A dam is a monument of public trust,” the Minister said, reiterating that safety must remain paramount.

He also stressed prioritising sediment management and climate adaptation strategies.

Global and Institutional Collaboration

The valedictory session was attended by senior officials and international representatives, including:

Mr. Paul O’Connor, Chair, Dam Safety NSW, Australia

Mr. Thomas Edward Bryant, World Bank

Shri Anupam Prasad, Chairman, Central Water Commission

Shri Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Shri Satyam Suwas, IISc Bengaluru

Sri Krishnamurthy B. Kulkarni, Government of Karnataka

The conference concluded with a reaffirmation that partnerships forged at ICDS 2026 will guide India toward safer dams and a resilient water future.

A Broader Governance Shift

ICDS 2026 underscored that dam safety now extends beyond engineering to encompass:

Governance reform

Climate resilience

Technological innovation

Risk-informed regulation

Community preparedness

The exchange of global experiences and technical insights provided clear direction for modernising India’s dam safety ecosystem, ensuring sustainable reservoir management in the face of evolving climate and developmental challenges.