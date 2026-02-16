NHAI Monetises 310 km of Highway Assets for ₹6,220 Crore Through NHIT

In a major step toward accelerating infrastructure financing, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accepted an offer worth ₹6,220.90 crore from the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) for the asset monetisation of two key National Highway stretches spanning over 310.35 km across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The move reinforces NHAI’s strategy of unlocking the value of operational highway assets to generate capital for reinvestment into new national highway development.

Two Strategic Highway Corridors Monetised

The monetised assets include:

255.97 km Amravati–Chikhali–Tarsod section of NH-53 in Maharashtra

54.38 km Gundugolanu–Chinna–Avutapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh

Together, these sections represent a significant cross-state highway footprint supporting industrial, freight and regional connectivity.

NHAI Chairman: InvITs Key to Highway Growth Financing

Commenting on the award, Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI, said:

“InvIT is playing a critical role in channelising financial capital for further development of the National Highway network across the country. With this award, total assets monetised through NHIT will be ₹49,858 crore.”

The latest monetisation underscores the growing role of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in mobilising long-term private capital for public infrastructure.

NHIT: India’s Flagship Highway InvIT Platform

NHIT, sponsored by NHAI, has emerged as one of India’s leading infrastructure monetisation vehicles.

Key highlights include:

4 rounds of capital raising completed so far

Marquee investors include CPPIB, OTPP, EPFO, SBI Group and NHAI

Over 700 investors currently participate in the trust

NHIT’s unit market capitalisation stands at approximately ₹28,000 crore

Units are listed on both NSE and BSE

The trust structure provides stable returns to investors while ensuring sustained funding for national infrastructure expansion.

Asset Monetisation Strategy: Unlocking Value for New Projects

Asset monetisation has become a central pillar of NHAI’s infrastructure financing approach, enabling the Authority to:

Unlock value from existing operational assets

Attract private sector investment

Recycle capital into new highway construction

Enhance asset quality through private efficiencies and technology adoption

NHAI leverages models such as:

Toll-Operate-Transfer (ToT)

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs)

₹28,077 Crore Monetised This Financial Year

The scale of NHAI’s monetisation drive continues to expand.

Total National Highway assets monetised during the current financial year stand at around:

₹28,077 crore

This reflects strong investor confidence in India’s highway infrastructure pipeline and the robustness of InvIT-based financing frameworks.

Building Sustainable, Technology-Driven Highway Infrastructure

Officials noted that monetisation not only supports financial sustainability but also enables the induction of:

Advanced maintenance technologies

Improved operational efficiencies

Higher service quality and asset longevity

The latest NHIT transaction marks another milestone in India’s effort to build world-class road infrastructure through innovative financing and private participation.