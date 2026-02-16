NHAI Monetises 310 km of Highway Assets for ₹6,220 Crore Through NHIT
The move reinforces NHAI’s strategy of unlocking the value of operational highway assets to generate capital for reinvestment into new national highway development.
In a major step toward accelerating infrastructure financing, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accepted an offer worth ₹6,220.90 crore from the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) for the asset monetisation of two key National Highway stretches spanning over 310.35 km across Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
Two Strategic Highway Corridors Monetised
The monetised assets include:
-
255.97 km Amravati–Chikhali–Tarsod section of NH-53 in Maharashtra
-
54.38 km Gundugolanu–Chinna–Avutapalli section of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh
Together, these sections represent a significant cross-state highway footprint supporting industrial, freight and regional connectivity.
NHAI Chairman: InvITs Key to Highway Growth Financing
Commenting on the award, Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI, said:
“InvIT is playing a critical role in channelising financial capital for further development of the National Highway network across the country. With this award, total assets monetised through NHIT will be ₹49,858 crore.”
The latest monetisation underscores the growing role of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in mobilising long-term private capital for public infrastructure.
NHIT: India’s Flagship Highway InvIT Platform
NHIT, sponsored by NHAI, has emerged as one of India’s leading infrastructure monetisation vehicles.
Key highlights include:
-
4 rounds of capital raising completed so far
-
Marquee investors include CPPIB, OTPP, EPFO, SBI Group and NHAI
-
Over 700 investors currently participate in the trust
-
NHIT’s unit market capitalisation stands at approximately ₹28,000 crore
-
Units are listed on both NSE and BSE
The trust structure provides stable returns to investors while ensuring sustained funding for national infrastructure expansion.
Asset Monetisation Strategy: Unlocking Value for New Projects
Asset monetisation has become a central pillar of NHAI’s infrastructure financing approach, enabling the Authority to:
-
Unlock value from existing operational assets
-
Attract private sector investment
-
Recycle capital into new highway construction
-
Enhance asset quality through private efficiencies and technology adoption
NHAI leverages models such as:
-
Toll-Operate-Transfer (ToT)
-
Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs)
₹28,077 Crore Monetised This Financial Year
The scale of NHAI’s monetisation drive continues to expand.
Total National Highway assets monetised during the current financial year stand at around:
-
₹28,077 crore
This reflects strong investor confidence in India’s highway infrastructure pipeline and the robustness of InvIT-based financing frameworks.
Building Sustainable, Technology-Driven Highway Infrastructure
Officials noted that monetisation not only supports financial sustainability but also enables the induction of:
-
Advanced maintenance technologies
-
Improved operational efficiencies
-
Higher service quality and asset longevity
The latest NHIT transaction marks another milestone in India’s effort to build world-class road infrastructure through innovative financing and private participation.