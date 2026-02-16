CPGRAMS Report: 71,714 Grievances Filed by States in Jan 2026

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has released the 42nd Monthly Report of the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) for States and Union Territories for January 2026, providing a comprehensive snapshot of grievance trends, disposal performance and system improvements.

The report offers a detailed analysis of grievance categories, redress mechanisms and state-wise performance under India’s flagship public grievance redress platform.

71,714 Grievances Received; 64,702 Redressed in January

In January 2026:

71,714 public grievance (PG) cases were received for States/UTs

64,702 cases were redressed during the month

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of disposals at 24,049 cases, followed by Gujarat with 6,065 cases.

As of 31 January 2026, total pendency across all States and UTs stands at 1,78,674 cases, with 22 States/UTs having more than 1,000 pending grievances each.

67,728 New Users Registered in January

The report also highlights citizen engagement metrics:

67,728 new users registered on CPGRAMS in January 2026

11,172 registrations came from Uttar Pradesh

The Feedback Call Centre collected 68,727 feedback responses, including 25,259 feedbacks from States/UTs, reinforcing efforts to assess service quality and citizen satisfaction.

CSC Integration Expands Rural Access

CPGRAMS integration with the Common Service Centre (CSC) network continues to enhance rural outreach.

Available across 5 lakh+ CSCs

Supported by 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs)

In January 2026:

13,605 grievances were registered through CSCs

Karnataka accounted for 61% of total CSC-registered grievances

The CSC integration ensures wider accessibility, particularly for citizens without direct digital access.

Strengthening Senior-Level Monitoring

To enhance oversight, DARPG operationalised a dedicated Review Module on 6 June 2025, enabling structured senior-level review of grievance cases across States and UTs.

A monthly review meeting chaired by the Additional Secretary, DARPG, was held on 29 January 2026 to monitor progress and performance.

Capacity Building Under Sevottam Scheme

The report also presents data on training conducted under the Sevottam Scheme, aimed at improving grievance redress mechanisms and service delivery.

Between FY 2022–23 and FY 2025–26 (till 31 January 2026):

1,034 training programmes were conducted

34,812 officers were trained

Breakdown:

FY 2022–23: 280 programmes | 8,496 officers trained

FY 2023–24: 236 programmes | 8,477 officers trained

FY 2024–25: 319 programmes | 10,881 officers trained

FY 2025–26 (till Jan 31): 199 programmes | 6,958 officers trained

This sustained training effort reflects the government’s focus on institutional strengthening and service quality improvement.

Pendency and Performance Focus

While disposals remain robust, the report highlights:

1,78,674 pending grievances nationwide

22 States/UTs with more than 1,000 pending cases each

The findings underscore the need for continued monitoring, faster resolution timelines and enhanced accountability mechanisms.

Toward Transparent and Citizen-Centric Governance

The January 2026 CPGRAMS report reflects steady citizen participation and active redress efforts by States and UTs.

With digital integration, rural outreach through CSCs, structured review mechanisms and sustained capacity building, CPGRAMS continues to evolve as a key pillar of transparent, accountable and citizen-centric governance in India.