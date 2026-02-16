Left Menu

Sports Ministry Reviews Anti-Doping Strategy at 4th National Compliance Meet

Govt pushes tighter supply-chain checks, supplement testing and intelligence sharing to curb doping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:03 IST
During the review, Shri Rao emphasised the importance of stronger inter-ministerial coordination and enforcement mechanisms to prevent doping at its source. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth meeting of the National Compliance Platform (NCP) was convened today under the chairpersonship of Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, to deliberate on emerging challenges relating to doping in sports and strengthen India’s anti-doping framework.

The high-level meeting brought together representatives from key ministries, regulatory agencies and sports bodies to review ongoing anti-doping initiatives and chart coordinated measures to promote clean and fair sport.

Coordinated Enforcement and Supply Chain Monitoring

During the review, Shri Rao emphasised the importance of stronger inter-ministerial coordination and enforcement mechanisms to prevent doping at its source.

He highlighted the need for:

  • Coordinated enforcement action across agencies

  • Strengthened monitoring of pharmaceutical and supplement supply chains

  • Enhanced awareness initiatives to prevent inadvertent doping

  • Protection of athlete health and sporting integrity

The Secretary underscored that preserving clean sport requires robust regulatory oversight alongside education and intelligence-led enforcement.

Tackling Emerging Doping Risks

The meeting examined emerging threats, including:

  • Contaminated and mislabelled nutritional supplements

  • Misuse of prescription medicines

  • Online sale and promotion of prohibited or unapproved substances

Participants stressed that the growing digital marketplace poses new regulatory challenges, necessitating closer surveillance and coordinated action.

Strengthening Testing and Laboratory Capacity

Stakeholders deliberated on measures to enhance testing and surveillance mechanisms, including:

  • Increased sample testing

  • Evaluation of laboratory capacity

  • Greater intelligence-sharing among enforcement agencies

The meeting also highlighted the need to ensure nutritional supplements are tested through accredited laboratories in coordination with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Strict Enforcement of Drugs and Cosmetics Act

The Platform reiterated the importance of strict implementation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, particularly provisions related to Schedule H drugs, which are required to be sold only against valid prescriptions.

Authorities stressed that curbing unauthorised access to prescription drugs is critical to preventing performance-enhancing misuse.

Awareness, Grievance Redressal and Athlete Education

Recognising that prevention extends beyond enforcement, the meeting called for:

  • Structured anti-doping awareness programmes for athletes and coaches

  • Clear, accessible grievance redressal mechanisms

  • Continuous engagement with sporting federations and training institutions

Officials noted that proactive education can significantly reduce inadvertent violations and protect young athletes from exploitation.

Whole-of-Government Approach Reaffirmed

The deliberations reaffirmed the need for a whole-of-government approach to ensure compliance with international anti-doping standards and safeguard India’s global sporting reputation.

Representatives participating in the meeting included officials from:

  • Ministry of External Affairs

  • Ministry of Home Affairs

  • Ministry of Law & Justice

  • Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)

  • Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

  • Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

  • National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)

  • Sports Authority of India (SAI)

  • Paralympic Committee of India

The fourth National Compliance Platform meeting signals India’s continued efforts to tighten regulatory oversight, strengthen testing mechanisms and uphold the integrity of sport as the country expands its global sporting footprint.

