Hawks Launch Intensive Manhunt After Off-Duty Sergeant Killed in Butterworth

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in East London has launched an intensive and coordinated manhunt for suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Sergeant Ndodomzi Dion Tengile (42) in Zizamele Township, Butterworth.

Sergeant Tengile, who was attached to Visible Policing at Port St Johns SAPS, was off duty at the time of the attack.

Fatal Shooting in Early Morning Hours

According to the Hawks, the incident occurred in the early hours of 2 February 2024, at approximately 02:05.

Preliminary findings indicate that Sergeant Tengile was travelling with his spouse from Port St Johns to Msobomvu. After withdrawing business-related funds from First National Bank (FNB) in Butterworth, the couple returned to their residence in Zizamele Township.

Shortly after arriving home, while Tengile remained seated inside his motor vehicle, two unidentified armed suspects allegedly approached him.

Gunshots were reportedly fired, fatally wounding the officer.

Robbery and Vehicle Theft

The suspects are alleged to have robbed Tengile’s spouse of cash and personal belongings before fleeing the scene in the deceased’s Toyota Fortuner.

A murder docket was opened and subsequently handed over to the Hawks for further investigation. The stolen vehicle was later recovered abandoned not far from the crime scene.

Multidisciplinary Task Team Activated

A multidisciplinary team comprising:

Experienced detectives

Forensic experts

Crime intelligence operatives

has been activated to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

Despite the intensive investigation, no arrests have been made to date.

Public Appeal for Information

The Hawks are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity in Zizamele Township on the night of the incident to come forward.

Information can be shared anonymously with:

Colonel Raymond Buys on 082 301 1135

Warrant Officer Sandisile Zenzile on 082 772 3664

Crime Stop at 08600 10111

Or via the MySAPS App

Authorities have assured that all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality, and callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation remains active and is being treated as a priority case.