Arrest in Shamli: Misconduct at the Village Booth

A man was arrested in Shamli district for allegedly misbehaving with a female booth-level officer and assaulting her son. The incident occurred in Chatela village during a notice-serving visit related to a special revision exercise. The accused was taken into custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:28 IST
A man was detained on Monday in Shamli district after reportedly misbehaving with a female booth-level officer and assaulting her son. The incident took place in Chatela village under the jurisdiction of Jhinjhana police station.

Authorities stated that the officer, Babita, had been in the village to serve a notice concerning a special intensive revision exercise. During her visit, Gulab, the accused, allegedly displayed aggressiveness by refusing to accept the notice and misbehaving with Babita.

When Babita's son, Hursh, attempted to intervene, Gulab is said to have assaulted him. Shamli Superintendent of Police NP Singh confirmed the accused has been booked under relevant laws as per the officer's complaint, and ongoing investigations aim to uncover more details.

