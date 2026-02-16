President Murmu Marks 100 Years of Ol Chiki Script, Calls for Revival of Santhali

President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated the Centenary Celebration of the Ol Chiki script, organised by the Ministry of Culture in New Delhi, marking 100 years of a script that has become a defining symbol of Santal identity across the world.

Addressing the gathering, the President described the occasion as a moment of pride for the Santal community and a reaffirmation of India’s linguistic diversity.

From Scriptless Language to Cultural Identity

The President noted that the Santhali language, though rich in literature and oral tradition, lacked a dedicated script for centuries. As a result, it was written in Roman, Devanagari, Oriya and Bengali scripts, while Santals in Nepal, Bhutan and Mauritius used locally prevalent scripts.

“These scripts were not able to correctly pronounce the original words of the Santhali language,” she said.

In 1925, Pandit Raghunath Murmu invented the Ol Chiki script, giving the Santhali language a phonetic and culturally rooted writing system. Since then, Ol Chiki has evolved into a powerful symbol of Santal identity and unity globally.

Call to Promote Mother Tongue Education

The President emphasised that the centenary celebrations should not merely commemorate history but serve as a renewed commitment to promote Ol Chiki and Santhali language learning.

“While children can receive education in Hindi, English, Oriya, Bengali or any other language, they should also learn their mother tongue, Santhali, in the Ol Chiki script,” she said.

She underscored the importance of preserving linguistic heritage alongside mainstream education.

Encouraging Writers and Cultural Exchange

Expressing satisfaction over the growth of Santhali literature, President Murmu acknowledged the efforts of writers who are enriching the language through creative works.

She urged them to continue awakening and empowering society through their writings.

Describing India as “an orchard of many languages,” the President said that language and literature serve as threads that bind communities together. She called for greater translation efforts to make Santhali literature accessible to speakers of other languages, and vice versa, to strengthen cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

Coin, Stamp Released to Mark Centenary

To commemorate 100 years of Ol Chiki, the President released:

A commemorative coin

A special postage stamp

She also felicitated 10 achievers from the Santal community for their contributions toward promoting the wider use of the Ol Chiki script among Santhali speakers.

The centenary celebration highlights India’s commitment to safeguarding indigenous languages and promoting cultural diversity as a cornerstone of national unity.