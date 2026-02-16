CAQM Issues Statutory Direction to Curb Wheat Stubble Burning Ahead of Harvest 2026

In a major step to mitigate seasonal air pollution in the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has issued a Statutory Direction mandating coordinated and time-bound implementation of State Action Plans to prevent and eliminate wheat stubble burning during the 2026 harvesting season.

The Direction has been issued to the Governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with complementary efforts expected from the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Government of Rajasthan.

Wheat Residue Burning: A Growing Seasonal Air Quality Challenge

The Commission noted that agricultural residue burning contributes significantly to the deterioration of air quality both locally and across NCR and adjoining regions, requiring structured seasonal preparedness beyond the paddy-burning period.

Satellite-based monitoring, following ISRO/IARI protocols, recorded the following fire events during the wheat harvesting season (1 April–31 May 2025):

Punjab: 10,207 fire incidents

Haryana: 1,832 fire incidents

NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh: 259 fire incidents

The Commission observed that these incidents underline the need for targeted wheat-season interventions alongside existing paddy-season measures.

Action Plans Reviewed in December 2025 Meetings

CAQM had earlier provided a broad framework to States for elimination of crop residue burning and directed them to prepare State-specific Action Plans.

The issue of wheat stubble burning was deliberated in the Commission’s 26th meeting held on 22 December 2025, followed by a joint meeting with Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on the same date.

States presented their plans, and CAQM advised them to update and refine their preparedness strategies.

Direction No. 96: Mandatory Time-Bound Implementation

Through Direction No. 96, CAQM has now issued statutory instructions requiring States to implement their Action Plans “in letter and spirit,” with facilitative measures to ensure viable alternatives for farmers.

Key Directives Issued to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

The Commission has directed States to:

Strictly implement State Action Plans to eliminate wheat stubble burning

Map each farm in every village for the proposed mode of residue management (crop diversification, in-situ, ex-situ, fodder use, etc.)

Tag nodal officers to farmer groups for monitoring, with a maximum of 100 farmers per officer

Ensure optimum utilisation and timely availability of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines through a mobile app during peak season

Mandate rent-free CRM machine access for small and marginal farmers via Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs)

Provide adequate storage facilities for wheat straw to minimise fire-related losses

Establish robust district-level supply chains for wheat straw use in fodder and other ex-situ applications

Formulate a District Supply Chain Management Plan for year-round demand and supply balancing

Parali Protection Force and Enforcement Intensification

A major operational measure includes the constitution of a dedicated:

‘Parali Protection Force’ (PPF) at district and block levels, comprising:

Police officers

Agriculture Department officials

Administrative officers

Nodal/cluster officers

Other stakeholder departments

The PPF will closely monitor and guard against any open burning incidents.

States have also been directed to:

Intensify enforcement patrolling, especially during late evening hours

Ensure an appropriate environmental compensation mechanism against violations

Awareness and Farmer Outreach

The Commission stressed the importance of extensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns to ensure farmer participation and behavioural change.

States must undertake awareness programmes on:

Available schemes and alternatives

Best practices for residue management

Adverse environmental and health impacts of stubble burning

Delhi and Rajasthan Asked to Support Regional Elimination Efforts

CAQM has also advised GNCTD and Rajasthan to make all possible efforts to eliminate wheat stubble burning incidents during the upcoming harvest season.

Monthly Reporting for Continuous Monitoring

States have been instructed to submit monthly progress reports to CAQM for continuous oversight and timely corrective action.

The statutory Direction marks a strengthened regional push toward preventing wheat stubble burning, reinforcing India’s broader commitment to cleaner air, sustainable agriculture practices and coordinated seasonal pollution control.

