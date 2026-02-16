CAQM Issues Statutory Direction to Curb Wheat Stubble Burning Ahead of Harvest 2026
In a major step to mitigate seasonal air pollution in the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has issued a Statutory Direction mandating coordinated and time-bound implementation of State Action Plans to prevent and eliminate wheat stubble burning during the 2026 harvesting season.
The Direction has been issued to the Governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with complementary efforts expected from the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Government of Rajasthan.
Wheat Residue Burning: A Growing Seasonal Air Quality Challenge
The Commission noted that agricultural residue burning contributes significantly to the deterioration of air quality both locally and across NCR and adjoining regions, requiring structured seasonal preparedness beyond the paddy-burning period.
Satellite-based monitoring, following ISRO/IARI protocols, recorded the following fire events during the wheat harvesting season (1 April–31 May 2025):
-
Punjab: 10,207 fire incidents
-
Haryana: 1,832 fire incidents
-
NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh: 259 fire incidents
The Commission observed that these incidents underline the need for targeted wheat-season interventions alongside existing paddy-season measures.
Action Plans Reviewed in December 2025 Meetings
CAQM had earlier provided a broad framework to States for elimination of crop residue burning and directed them to prepare State-specific Action Plans.
The issue of wheat stubble burning was deliberated in the Commission’s 26th meeting held on 22 December 2025, followed by a joint meeting with Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on the same date.
States presented their plans, and CAQM advised them to update and refine their preparedness strategies.
Direction No. 96: Mandatory Time-Bound Implementation
Through Direction No. 96, CAQM has now issued statutory instructions requiring States to implement their Action Plans “in letter and spirit,” with facilitative measures to ensure viable alternatives for farmers.
Key Directives Issued to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh
The Commission has directed States to:
-
Strictly implement State Action Plans to eliminate wheat stubble burning
-
Map each farm in every village for the proposed mode of residue management (crop diversification, in-situ, ex-situ, fodder use, etc.)
-
Tag nodal officers to farmer groups for monitoring, with a maximum of 100 farmers per officer
-
Ensure optimum utilisation and timely availability of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines through a mobile app during peak season
-
Mandate rent-free CRM machine access for small and marginal farmers via Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs)
-
Provide adequate storage facilities for wheat straw to minimise fire-related losses
-
Establish robust district-level supply chains for wheat straw use in fodder and other ex-situ applications
-
Formulate a District Supply Chain Management Plan for year-round demand and supply balancing
Parali Protection Force and Enforcement Intensification
A major operational measure includes the constitution of a dedicated:
‘Parali Protection Force’ (PPF) at district and block levels, comprising:
-
Police officers
-
Agriculture Department officials
-
Administrative officers
-
Nodal/cluster officers
-
Other stakeholder departments
The PPF will closely monitor and guard against any open burning incidents.
States have also been directed to:
-
Intensify enforcement patrolling, especially during late evening hours
-
Ensure an appropriate environmental compensation mechanism against violations
Awareness and Farmer Outreach
The Commission stressed the importance of extensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns to ensure farmer participation and behavioural change.
States must undertake awareness programmes on:
-
Available schemes and alternatives
-
Best practices for residue management
-
Adverse environmental and health impacts of stubble burning
Delhi and Rajasthan Asked to Support Regional Elimination Efforts
CAQM has also advised GNCTD and Rajasthan to make all possible efforts to eliminate wheat stubble burning incidents during the upcoming harvest season.
Monthly Reporting for Continuous Monitoring
States have been instructed to submit monthly progress reports to CAQM for continuous oversight and timely corrective action.
The statutory Direction marks a strengthened regional push toward preventing wheat stubble burning, reinforcing India’s broader commitment to cleaner air, sustainable agriculture practices and coordinated seasonal pollution control.
