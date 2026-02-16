Campus Heist: Trio Nabbed for Laptop Theft at University

Three individuals, including two engineering students, were arrested in connection with a major theft at the University of Hyderabad, police reported on Monday.

The suspects reportedly stole 60 laptops from the CR Rao AIMSCS premises on the university campus. Law enforcement quickly identified and apprehended the suspects, ensuring the full recovery of all stolen items.

The police detailed the suspects' method, indicating that the group exploited their knowledge of the campus during a late-night heist. The recovered items include 60 laptops, three mobile phones, and two cars. The accused were presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)