Left Menu

Campus Heist: Trio Nabbed for Laptop Theft at University

Three individuals, including two engineering students, were arrested for stealing 60 laptops from the University of Hyderabad. The theft occurred at the CR Rao AIMSCS premises, and police swiftly apprehended the suspects. All stolen items, including laptops, mobile phones, and cars, were recovered and the culprits were remanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:06 IST
Campus Heist: Trio Nabbed for Laptop Theft at University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, including two engineering students, were arrested in connection with a major theft at the University of Hyderabad, police reported on Monday.

The suspects reportedly stole 60 laptops from the CR Rao AIMSCS premises on the university campus. Law enforcement quickly identified and apprehended the suspects, ensuring the full recovery of all stolen items.

The police detailed the suspects' method, indicating that the group exploited their knowledge of the campus during a late-night heist. The recovered items include 60 laptops, three mobile phones, and two cars. The accused were presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
2
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
3
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026