Left Menu

Doctor Faces Deadly Extortion Threat: Hospital and Family at Risk

A Gorakhpur doctor, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dixit, reported that a man demanded Rs 15 lakh in extortion, threatening to shut his hospital and harm his family. The police have initiated an investigation into the calls made by an individual claiming to be Rahul Sharma, with authorities actively pursuing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:17 IST
Doctor Faces Deadly Extortion Threat: Hospital and Family at Risk
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling extortion case has emerged from Gorakhpur, where a city-based doctor, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dixit, reported being threatened by an individual demanding a hefty sum of Rs 15 lakh. Allegedly, the caller, who identified himself as Rahul Sharma, issued severe threats to Dixit, aiming to coerce him into compliance.

The doctor, who operates Mansi Hospital in the Shahpur area, took immediate action, filing a complaint with the Gorakhpur SSP, Kaustubh. According to the complaint, repeated calls threatening his hospital's closure and his family's safety have left his household living in constant fear.

The police have swiftly engaged their crime branch, alongside the Shahpur police, to probe the matter further. Efforts are focused on analyzing call detail records to uncover the caller's real identity and whether he operates alone or within a gang. Authorities, including Additional SP City Abhinav Tyagi, assure that the perpetrator will soon be apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
2
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026