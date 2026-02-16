Doctor Faces Deadly Extortion Threat: Hospital and Family at Risk

A chilling extortion case has emerged from Gorakhpur, where a city-based doctor, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dixit, reported being threatened by an individual demanding a hefty sum of Rs 15 lakh. Allegedly, the caller, who identified himself as Rahul Sharma, issued severe threats to Dixit, aiming to coerce him into compliance.

The doctor, who operates Mansi Hospital in the Shahpur area, took immediate action, filing a complaint with the Gorakhpur SSP, Kaustubh. According to the complaint, repeated calls threatening his hospital's closure and his family's safety have left his household living in constant fear.

The police have swiftly engaged their crime branch, alongside the Shahpur police, to probe the matter further. Efforts are focused on analyzing call detail records to uncover the caller's real identity and whether he operates alone or within a gang. Authorities, including Additional SP City Abhinav Tyagi, assure that the perpetrator will soon be apprehended.

