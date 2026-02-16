Escalating Crisis: Drone Strikes and Civilian Casualties in Sudan

In a devastating escalation of violence, drone strikes on a bustling market in Sudan's Kordofan have killed at least 28 people and injured dozens more, according to reports from Emergency Lawyers. This latest strike underscores a mounting humanitarian crisis fueled by ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group.

Rights organizations have condemned the repeated targeting of civilian areas, emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate halt to these attacks. The drone strikes, occurring during peak civilian activity, highlight a severe disregard for human life, exacerbating the already dire situation in the region.

Since the outbreak of war in April 2023, over 40,000 people have died, and 12 million have been displaced, with aid groups warning of even higher actual death tolls due to limited access to remote areas. As both sides aim to control strategic regions, the UN reports widespread atrocities, with potential war crimes committed during recent RSF offensives.

(With inputs from agencies.)