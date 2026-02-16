US Troops Arrive in Nigeria for Military Training Collaboration

Approximately 100 US troops have landed in Nigeria, tasked with training and providing equipment to the Nigerian military, according to an announcement made by Nigerian officials on Monday.

This deployment comes as a result of the Nigerian government reaching out to the US for assistance, specifically requesting training, technical support, and enhanced intelligence-sharing capabilities.

The move marks a significant shift in US-Nigeria relations, especially after a tense period marked by threats from former US President Donald Trump, accusing the Nigerian government of failing to protect its Christian citizens adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)