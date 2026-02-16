Daring Escape: Notorious Criminal Flees Bhiwandi Sub-Jail

In a dramatic turn of events, a history-sheeter identified as Ravindra Bhosale managed to escape from a sub-jail in Bhiwandi, Thane district, on Sunday night. The 28-year-old criminal, notorious for his involvement in 31 cases, broke the iron bars of his cell, officials reported on Monday.

Bhosale, who was apprehended by the crime branch a week prior for a series of thefts, exploited a lapse in security protocols during a meal and medication break. At the time of his arrest, the authorities had recovered 15 tolas of gold ornaments and 21 mobile phones, together valued at Rs 8.55 lakh.

The daring escape has prompted a widespread search led by Shantinagar Police Station, with Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad overseeing the operation. Despite the early setback, police remain optimistic about recapturing Bhosale, urging the public to report any sightings.

(With inputs from agencies.)