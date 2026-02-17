Minister Urges Employers to Join UIF Commissioner’s Breakfast Session in Gqeberha

Engagement aims to strengthen compliance, improve service delivery and support economic recovery

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has called on employers in Gqeberha and surrounding areas to actively participate in the upcoming Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner’s Breakfast Session, a strategic platform designed to strengthen cooperation between government and business.

The breakfast session will take place on:

Date: Wednesday, 18 February

Venue: Southern Sun – The Marine, Gqeberha (Eastern Cape)

Time: 9:00am to 1:00pm

Strengthening Government–Business Cooperation

The Commissioner’s Breakfast Session is intended to deepen collaboration between employers and the UIF, while improving compliance and ensuring more efficient service delivery.

Through this engagement, employers will have a direct opportunity to:

Raise operational challenges

Seek clarity on UIF regulatory obligations

Resolve UIF-related matters in real time

Strengthen compliance and partnership with government

The initiative reflects a broader effort to enhance UIF responsiveness and accessibility, particularly at the local level.

UIF a Cornerstone of Social Protection

Minister Meth emphasised that the UIF remains critical in protecting workers and supporting employers during periods of economic pressure.

“The UIF remains a cornerstone of social protection for workers and a vital support mechanism for employers navigating economic pressures,” Meth said.

She urged businesses to use the platform to engage directly with Acting UIF Commissioner Dr. Malebo Mabitje-Thompson.

“I urge employers in Gqeberha and surrounding areas to seize this opportunity to engage directly, raise concerns, and strengthen compliance,” she added.

Supporting Labour Market Stability and Economic Recovery

Meth noted that the engagement forms part of government’s wider economic recovery and labour market stabilisation agenda, anchored in:

Social protection

Regulatory compliance

Public–private partnership

Inclusive economic participation

“Sustainable economic growth requires active collaboration between government and business. Together, we can ensure that the UIF continues to serve workers, support employers, and protect livelihoods,” the Minister said.

Partnership with Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality

The event is being hosted in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality, reinforcing intergovernmental collaboration and improving access to UIF services within the region.

The partnership aims to promote inclusive participation by ensuring that employers and workers can benefit from improved UIF engagement and service delivery at the municipal level.

Call to Action for Employers

Employers across Gqeberha and the surrounding Eastern Cape region are encouraged to attend the Breakfast Session, engage with UIF leadership, and contribute to strengthening South Africa’s social protection and labour market systems.