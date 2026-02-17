Left Menu

White Knight Corps Commander Reviews Security in Poonch

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, commander of the Army's White Knight Corps, visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. He reviewed security arrangements, urged vigilance, and checked operational readiness. Emphasis was placed on maintaining dominance and peace through the Army's counter-insurgency efforts.

White Knight Corps Commander Reviews Security in Poonch
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the Army's White Knight Corps, conducted a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate the current security environment with the district's field commanders.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Mishra emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and operationally ready at all times. This was echoed in his review of the area's security, alongside GOC CIF Romeo, particularly in Potha and Thanamandi.

The visit highlighted the Army's focus on counter-insurgency measures, unwavering vigilance, and its commitment to maintaining dominance on the ground to secure peace within the region.

