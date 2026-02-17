Tribunal Awards Rs 1.53 Crore in Delhi Road Accident Claim

A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 1.53 crore as compensation to the family of Mukesh Kumar Kashyap, a Defence ministry employee killed in a road accident in 2022.

Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha concluded that the accident was caused by the negligent driving of another motorcyclist, who collided head-on with Kashyap on May 30, 2022. The tribunal based its decision on the preponderance of probabilities, determining the biker was driving rashly and negligently.

The insurance company argued the biker was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, but the tribunal noted that such claims require legally admissible proof. The insurer can recover the compensation from the driver and vehicle owner if it's later confirmed that the driver's blood alcohol level was above the permissible limit during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)