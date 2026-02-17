Left Menu

West Bengal's Voter List Vexations: A Deep Dive into the Data Dilemma

The West Bengal government has registered FIRs against five officials for infringing data security policies during voter list revisions. Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's disapproval and support for the accused, the Election Commission's ultimatum compelled legal action. This incident underscores ongoing tensions between state authorities and the EC.

Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:10 IST
In a compelling response to the Election Commission's ultimatum, the West Bengal government initiated FIRs against five state employees for significant lapses in voter list management. The officials, including two EROs and two AEROs, are accused of grave breaches in data security during the SIR exercise.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dismissed the move's severity, pledging support for state employees amid allegations of adding fictitious names to electoral rolls. She accused the EC of being a 'Tughlaqi Commission' and emphasized that state officials worked tirelessly through the exercise.

The EC previously directed the suspension of the officials, emphasizing disciplinary adherence under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. As tensions continue, the poll body has also suspended seven AEROs in connection with the ongoing SIR exercise. The state's compliance remains critical under the scrutinized gaze of the Election Commission.

