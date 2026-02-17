“Connectivity Is Sovereignty”: Dr. Pemmasani Links Telecom Growth to India’s AI Leadership

Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, today underscored that telecom infrastructure is the foundational layer of India’s emerging AI ecosystem, asserting that inclusive connectivity is central to national technological sovereignty.

“Connectivity is not a luxury. Connectivity is sovereignty,” the Minister said, emphasizing that digital empowerment and AI-led growth depend on universal access to robust telecom networks.

He delivered the keynote address at a session on telecom and artificial intelligence held during the ongoing India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

India’s Telecom Expansion Powers AI Ecosystem

Highlighting India’s rapid telecom growth, Dr. Pemmasani noted that broadband and mobile connectivity have expanded dramatically over the last decade:

Broadband subscribers grew from 6 crore in 2014 to 100 crore in 2025

Average monthly mobile data consumption now exceeds 24 GB per user

Fiber deployment has crossed 42 lakh route kilometers

India has undertaken one of the fastest 5G rollouts globally

He said sustained investments in last-mile initiatives such as BharatNet are ensuring AI-enabled services reach rural and remote regions, democratizing access to frontier technologies.

From Expansion to Capability Enhancement

The Minister observed that India is now transitioning from connectivity expansion to capability enhancement, focusing on next-generation infrastructure required for AI applications.

Key priorities include:

High-capacity fiber backhaul

Edge computing for low-latency AI use cases

Expansion of cloud infrastructure

Affordable digital access enabling innovation in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities

He noted that AI adoption is accelerating across sectors, with a growing number of enterprises deploying AI in active production environments.

AI Strengthening Telecom Security and Digital Trust

Emphasizing trust and citizen safety, Dr. Pemmasani highlighted India’s strengthened telecom security frameworks and AI-enabled fraud prevention systems.

He cited key initiatives including:

Digital Intelligence Platform, connecting over 1,200 institutions

ASTR tool, which has identified and disconnected over 86 lakh fraudulent SIM cards

Financial Fraud Risk Indicator, preventing fraudulent transactions worth over ₹1,400 crore

AI-driven spam detection and scam prevention systems safeguarding citizens

“These systems are actively strengthening digital trust,” he said.

India’s Global Positioning in Telecom and AI

The Minister noted that India ranks among the world’s leading AI ecosystems and is the second-largest telecom market globally.

He highlighted strategic national investments, including:

Allocations under the IndiaAI Mission

Major push for semiconductor manufacturing

Long-term strategy to build a self-reliant and innovation-driven digital economy

“Telecom Is About Connecting Opportunities”

Concluding his address, Dr. Pemmasani stated that telecom today is no longer only about connecting calls, but about connecting opportunities.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to building an inclusive, secure and AI-ready digital future where connectivity becomes the backbone of innovation, governance and economic transformation.

Session Organised by DoT, STPI and COAI

The telecom and AI session was organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collaboration with: