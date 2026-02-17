Kerala Court Upholds Conviction of Disqualified LDF MLA Antony Raju
A Kerala court denied a plea by disqualified LDF MLA Antony Raju to stay his conviction in an evidence-tampering case. His sentence is suspended during appeal, but Raju alleges trial unfairness. Convicted in 1990 for tampering evidence, Raju faces three years' imprisonment, challenging a disqualification notification.
In a significant judicial decision, a court in Kerala has denied a plea by Antony Raju, a disqualified LDF MLA, who sought a stay on his conviction for evidence tampering.
The Thiruvananthapuram District and Sessions Court agreed to suspend his sentence while his appeal is heard. Raju claims he did not receive a fair trial.
Raju's conviction relates to a 1990 case where he allegedly tampered with evidence while representing an Australian national, leading to his disqualification from the Kerala Legislative Assembly.
