Kerala Court Upholds Conviction of Disqualified LDF MLA Antony Raju

A Kerala court denied a plea by disqualified LDF MLA Antony Raju to stay his conviction in an evidence-tampering case. His sentence is suspended during appeal, but Raju alleges trial unfairness. Convicted in 1990 for tampering evidence, Raju faces three years' imprisonment, challenging a disqualification notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:55 IST
In a significant judicial decision, a court in Kerala has denied a plea by Antony Raju, a disqualified LDF MLA, who sought a stay on his conviction for evidence tampering.

The Thiruvananthapuram District and Sessions Court agreed to suspend his sentence while his appeal is heard. Raju claims he did not receive a fair trial.

Raju's conviction relates to a 1990 case where he allegedly tampered with evidence while representing an Australian national, leading to his disqualification from the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

