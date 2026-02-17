Kerala Court Upholds Conviction of Disqualified LDF MLA Antony Raju

In a significant judicial decision, a court in Kerala has denied a plea by Antony Raju, a disqualified LDF MLA, who sought a stay on his conviction for evidence tampering.

The Thiruvananthapuram District and Sessions Court agreed to suspend his sentence while his appeal is heard. Raju claims he did not receive a fair trial.

Raju's conviction relates to a 1990 case where he allegedly tampered with evidence while representing an Australian national, leading to his disqualification from the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)