Tragedy in Dwarka: Collision Leaves Families in Ruins

A tragic collision in Dwarka claimed the life of a 23-year-old and left a cab driver with severe injuries. The accident, caused by a speeding SUV driven by a minor, has devastated multiple families, raising concerns about justice and financial survival for those affected.

A tragic collision in Dwarka has not only shattered the dreams of one family but also left a cab driver with severe injuries and financial uncertainty. On February 3, a speeding SUV driven by a 17-year-old boy collided with a motorcycle, killing 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra instantly before hitting cab driver Ajit Singh's vehicle.

Singh, who relies solely on his driving income, is now fighting physical pain and mounting medical bills, as he faces months of recovery and uncertainty about his future. The crash has left him questioning the justice system, as even Dhaneshra's family struggles for accountability.

According to the police, the minor driver initially lied about his age to evade responsibility. He was later apprehended and granted interim bail, as the legal battle continues for the affected families. This case highlights the broader struggle for justice among ordinary citizens hit by tragic circumstances.

