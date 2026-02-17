Massive Factory Fire Leaves Dozens Injured in Faridabad

A massive factory fire in Faridabad left 37 individuals injured, several in critical condition, as emergency services responded to the catastrophic event late Monday night. Police confirmed the booking of the factory owner and manager following preliminary investigations into safety lapses.

The blaze, which occurred at Shiv Steel and Kalka Ji Lubricant Company, was reportedly sparked when a cutting-plate ignited a chemical-filled drum, triggering a series of explosions that rapidly consumed the facility. The injured were swiftly transferred to prominent Delhi hospitals via a coordinated green corridor initiative facilitated by the Delhi Police.

Authorities, including SHO Puran Singh, are probing the incident, highlighting stored chemicals without safety protocols as a preliminary cause. Eight of the critically injured, including the factory owner, remain hospitalized. Meanwhile, over 10 fire tenders worked tirelessly to control the inferno, while the administration launched a formal inquiry into this tragic accident.

