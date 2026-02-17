Left Menu

Massive Factory Fire Leaves Dozens Injured in Faridabad

A major fire erupted at a factory in Faridabad, injuring 37 people, some critically. The incident is linked to improper chemical storage. An FIR was filed against the factory management. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:47 IST
Massive Factory Fire Leaves Dozens Injured in Faridabad
A massive factory fire in Faridabad left 37 individuals injured, several in critical condition, as emergency services responded to the catastrophic event late Monday night. Police confirmed the booking of the factory owner and manager following preliminary investigations into safety lapses.

The blaze, which occurred at Shiv Steel and Kalka Ji Lubricant Company, was reportedly sparked when a cutting-plate ignited a chemical-filled drum, triggering a series of explosions that rapidly consumed the facility. The injured were swiftly transferred to prominent Delhi hospitals via a coordinated green corridor initiative facilitated by the Delhi Police.

Authorities, including SHO Puran Singh, are probing the incident, highlighting stored chemicals without safety protocols as a preliminary cause. Eight of the critically injured, including the factory owner, remain hospitalized. Meanwhile, over 10 fire tenders worked tirelessly to control the inferno, while the administration launched a formal inquiry into this tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

