Twists in the Case: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Mahadev Munde's Murder

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and Dnyaneshwari Munde, widow of Mahadev Munde, have revealed that a significant step forward has been taken in the investigation into her husband's murder. The staff workers at the residence of Walmik Karad, the prime suspect, have been subjected to narco and brain mapping tests.

Karad, already incarcerated due to his alleged involvement in a separate case concerning Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, now finds his domicile subjected to an intensive investigation. The tests could potentially provide crucial insights into the murder of Mahadev Munde, who was brutally abducted and killed in October 2023.

Despite hopes for a breakthrough, the investigation has experienced delays, allegedly influenced by Karad. Dhas urges patience for the test results, which he asserts might lead to significant actions against those found culpable. The police remain tight-lipped, with key figures like IPS officer Pankaj Kumawat inaccessible for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)