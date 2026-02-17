Bridging Justice with Technology: Tele-Law's Transformative Role

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the transformative power of digital platforms in making legal services accessible to citizens. During a key workshop for the Tele-Law Initiative under the DISHA Scheme, Meghwal underscored the constitutional right of every citizen to seek justice.

Highlighting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision for social and economic justice, Meghwal pointed out that initiatives like Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu, and Legal Literacy programs are pivotal in bringing justice closer to communities, including those in remote areas. He called for more focused workshops to expand networks of pro bono lawyers and engaged with various legal stakeholders.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the use of technology in reducing court burdens and addressing pre-litigation disputes through Tele-Law. He stressed ongoing collaboration and adoption of best practices to enhance justice access and jointly reduce court caseloads.

(With inputs from agencies.)