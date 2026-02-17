Left Menu

Bridging Justice with Technology: Tele-Law's Transformative Role

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the transformative impact of digital platforms on justice delivery at a workshop for the Tele-Law Initiative. Emphasizing access to legal services as a constitutional right, he urged expanding pro bono networks and praised technology's role in realizing social and economic justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:01 IST
Bridging Justice with Technology: Tele-Law's Transformative Role
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the transformative power of digital platforms in making legal services accessible to citizens. During a key workshop for the Tele-Law Initiative under the DISHA Scheme, Meghwal underscored the constitutional right of every citizen to seek justice.

Highlighting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision for social and economic justice, Meghwal pointed out that initiatives like Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu, and Legal Literacy programs are pivotal in bringing justice closer to communities, including those in remote areas. He called for more focused workshops to expand networks of pro bono lawyers and engaged with various legal stakeholders.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the use of technology in reducing court burdens and addressing pre-litigation disputes through Tele-Law. He stressed ongoing collaboration and adoption of best practices to enhance justice access and jointly reduce court caseloads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India
3
Tragedy on the Streets: A Plea Ignored in West Delhi's Fatal Collision

Tragedy on the Streets: A Plea Ignored in West Delhi's Fatal Collision

 India
4
Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

Friedrich Merz Eyes Strategic Cooperation with China Amid US Tariff Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026