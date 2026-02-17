Left Menu

Daring Hospital Abduction Thwarted by Quick Police Action

A newborn was abducted from a Rohini hospital, sparking a rapid police search. The suspect, who befriended the child's mother, took advantage of the mother's rest. Police arrested two individuals and reunited the infant with the family, using surveillance to track the culprits to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Updated: 17-02-2026 22:14 IST
  • India

The Delhi Police successfully rescued a three-day-old boy abducted from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, following a swift operation on Tuesday. Authorities arrested a woman and her accomplice implicated in the abduction, quelling the tense situation quickly.

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning when an unknown woman befriended the mother of the newborn in the neonatal ward and took advantage of her trust. She kidnapped the baby while the mother, exhausted, was resting. The alarm was raised by a PCR call, leading to an immediate response from the police.

Utilizing CCTV footage and technical surveillance, police tracked the suspects' movements to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, where the infant was recovered. The investigation, still ongoing, aims to uncover whether the crime was premeditated and if others were involved. The child, unharmed, has been reunited with his family.

