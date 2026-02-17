Left Menu

Scandal in Odisha: Elephant Killing Sparks Controversy

The Odisha government has issued a show-cause notice to the Divisional Forest Officer of Balliguda Forest Division, demanding an explanation for a delayed response and alleged negligence in handling the killing of an elephant. The incident involved the elephant's carcass being cut and buried at various locations.

The Odisha government has served a show-cause notice to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Balliguda Forest Division, condemning his delayed action in the case of an elephant's death in Kandhamal district.

The notice was addressed to Ghanashyam Mahanta, an official of the Odisha Forest Service. Mahanta is criticized for not managing the situation adequately and only learning about the situation from media reports nine days post-incident. He is blamed for delegating the investigation instead of personally ensuring immediate action.

Authorities had initially suspended a forest ranger and arrested four individuals after discovering the elephant carcass had been dismembered and buried. The notice accuses Mahanta of negligence and failing to submit the required reports promptly.

