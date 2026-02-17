Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

The United States Supreme Court revealed on Tuesday its adoption of new software aimed at detecting potential conflicts of interest for justices in their caseloads.

Developed by the court's IT department and staff, the program cross-references details about involved parties with information about the justices to aid in decision-making regarding recusal. These 'automated recusal checks' supplement existing processes as the court enforces its inaugural code of conduct, despite critics pointing out the lack of enforcement mechanisms.

In conjunction with the software, the court announced enhanced filing requirements, demanding detailed lists of case parties and relevant stock ticker symbols, effective March 16, as part of broader efforts to uphold judicial ethics.

