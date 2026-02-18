Left Menu

Jal Vaani: Uniting Voices for Water Conservation in India

Mirchi, in collaboration with the National Water Mission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has launched Jal Vaani to address India's water woes. Supported by celebrities, the campaign emphasizes small, individual actions for water conservation, aiming to raise awareness about water as a shared, finite resource.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle India's worsening water crisis, Mirchi has joined forces with the National Water Mission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to launch the Jal Vaani campaign. This initiative aims to stir conversations and actions around water conservation across the nation.

Notable figures such as singer Mohit Chauhan, actor Taapsee Pannu, and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha are supporting Jal Vaani, emphasizing the significance of small, individual measures to address this pressing issue. With a focus on community involvement and the philosophy of 'Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari', the campaign seeks to position water conservation as both a policy and personal responsibility.

Through engaging digital content and featuring government-recognized Water Warriors, Jal Vaani highlights the crucial steps taken by individuals to conserve water. The campaign's goal is to foster a cultural shift in attitudes towards water as a shared, finite resource, urging citizens to take action before it's too late.

(With inputs from agencies.)

