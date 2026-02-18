Trump's Board of Peace: A Gamble for Middle East Stability

US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace is preparing for its inaugural meeting in Washington, aiming to bolster support and advance a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. The Board, part of Trump's expansive foreign policy vision, faces challenges both in securing peace and rebuilding the struggling strip.

Trump's proposal of transforming Gaza into a modern metropolis faces skepticism over its feasibility, especially given the ongoing violence. Israeli airstrikes and unsettled political dynamics continue to prevent tangible progress. Meanwhile, Trump has rallied over two dozen countries to join the effort, though key allies have abstained, viewing the initiative with caution.

The effectiveness of the Board will largely hinge on Hamas disarming, a requirement for moving forward with reconstruction projects estimated to cost USD 70 billion. Despite some success in hostage releases and aid deliveries, deep-seated distrust and geopolitical tensions pose significant hurdles to achieving enduring peace.

