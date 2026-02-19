Political Tensions Surge as Hard-Left Aides Arrested in Far-Right Activist's Killing

Police in France have arrested 11 people, including aides to a far-left lawmaker, amid an investigation into the killing of a far-right activist in Lyon last weekend. The French authorities are delving into the circumstances surrounding the death of Quentin Deranque, linked to political protests.

Among the arrested are associates of Raphael Arnault, a member of France Unbowed (LFI), who announced the cessation of parliamentary work by Jacques-Elie Favrot, one of the implicated aides. A lawyer for Favrot admitted his client's involvement in violence at the scene but denied delivering the fatal blows.

As political leaders in France and abroad react, the death is casting a shadow over upcoming elections. The event underscores the deepening ideological divides, with calls for political accountability and fears of escalated tensions. A bomb threat at LFI's headquarters has further heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)